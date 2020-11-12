As the Prancing Horse’s first production plug-in hybrid spider, the SF90 Spider sets new performance and innovation benchmarks not only for the marque’s range, but for the entire sports car sector. The new convertible has the same extreme supercar specification and record-breaking performance as the SF90 Stradale yet also adds further driving pleasure and versatility to the mix, thanks to the latest iteration of Ferrari’s signature Retractable Hard Top architecture. This makes the SF90 Spider the ideal car for owners that demand the very pinnacle of Ferrari technology, but still want the thrill and versatility of open-top driving.
Base Pack
CO2 Emissions: 149 g/km
Fuel Consumption: 6,1 l/100 km
Electric Energy Consumption: 136 Wh/km
Fiorano
162 g/km
6,4 l/100 km
123 Wh/km
1Powertrain
1,000 CV PLUG-IN HYBRID SYSTEM
V8
Engine
2.5 sec
0-100 km/h
162 kW
eDrive power
1000 cv
Maximum power @ 7500 rpm
The SF90 Spider has plug-in hybrid architecture in which the internal combustion engine is integrated with two electric motors at the front, which comprise the RAC-e (Cornering Angle Regulator, Electric) system, and one at the rear derived from and named after a Prancing Horse Formula 1 innovation, the MGUK (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic). The synergy between the internal combustion engine and the electric motors unleashes a maximum of 1,000 cv and puts the SF90 Spider not only at the very top of its category but also the Maranello range.
2Aerodynamics
AN OPEN-TOP POWERHOUSE OF INNOVATION
3dynamics
INTELLIGENT TRACTION CONTROL
4Design
FUTURE AND INNOVATION
5interior
A TECHNOLOGICAL REVOLUTION
6technical details
CLASS-LEADING PERFORMANCE
7Assetto Fiorano
sports-oriented specification
For the first time on a Ferrari, clients can choose between the standard car and a version with a more sports-oriented specification.