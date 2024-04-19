A great adventure from the city of prodigies

To celebrate the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, our Ferrari Tour will commence in Barcelona, an unmissable opportunity to discover a region full of wonders while approaching the circuit.

Let yourself be captivated by the views from carefully chosen panoramic routes, and by the charming villages that you will pass on your way towards this unmissable event.

Prepare your senses to savour every moment of this thrilling tour as you travel through an immense palette of bright colours, enjoy the pleasures of locally produced, traditional cuisine and experience the excitement of the race weekend with a fellow group of Ferraristi.

Access to the Ferrari F1 Club will be the highlight of the Grand Prix weekend. With exclusive access to Scuderia Ferrari’s hospitality suite, you will be able to watch interviews with Drivers, the Team Principal and team members, while following all the behind the scenes action with experts. You will also get to the heart of the action, with access to the Pit Lane, during the special Pit Lane Walk, when you can watch the Team as they prepare the cars and practice pit stops.