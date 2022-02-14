458 Challenge Evo, compared to the 458 Challenge, has been boosted by the addition of an aerodynamic kit. It is powered by a 4.5 litre V8 engine capable of 570 horsepower but several updates have also improved handling. The most striking change is the rear wing that looks like the one used in GT competitions. It provides a lot more downforce for much better cornering. Then there are also a new front splitter and an even better designed underbody, which have allowed the Ferrari engineers to fit stiffer front springs and improve the braking system.

