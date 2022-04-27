In 1996 the original layout was modified to produce two separate tracks of 2976.41 meters and 2948.50 meters respectively. It is used by Ferrari racing and road cars as a site for experimentation and testing, as a prace to test and train drivers and also for the race team to practice and train.

The track has a minimum width of 8.40 meters with 1,637 m of curved section and 1,339 m of straights. A course has been created with elements akin to several European circuits.

The average lap speed is more than 190 km/h, with a peak speed of over 300 km/h.