Some F1 single-seaters were modified to have a go at the Indianapolis adventure
One car was assigned to Alberto Ascari for the 500 Mile race in 1952, which explains his absence from the Swiss GP on 18 May (won by Taruffi), because he was busy with the qualification trials for the American race.
Competing with the American cars, with a rougher design but perfectly suited to this type of race, was disappointing because Ascari had to withdraw with a broken wheel and the other cars, purchased by American drivers, failed to qualify.
Engine
Type front, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke 79 x 74.5 mm
Unitary displacement 365.17 cc
Total displacement 4382.09 cc
Compression ratio 13 : 1
Maximum power 279 kW (380 hp) at 7500 rpm
Power per litre 87 hp/l
Valve actuation single overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder