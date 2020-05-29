Ascari was quickest off the line to take the lead, while Farina got it wrong and dropped several places with a slow motion start. On lap 7, Ascari led from Fangio and Hawthorn who had made up several places at the start, Onofre Marimon and Felice Bonetto in the Maseratis, while Farina was charging back up the order.

On lap 8, Fangio began to experience gearbox problems and lost ground to the leader, to the extent that soon after, the team decided to bring in Bonetto and hand over his car to the Argentinian champion. By then, Farina had passed Marimon and Villoresi and he was thus able to move up to third place.

On lap 29, Fangio waved the white flag with his engine smoking, while Ascari led from Farina. Third was Marimon, who with a very dubious move managed to get the wheels of his Maserati ahead of Hawthorn’s Ferrari. On lap 39, the leader’s 500 began to experience fuelling problems which meant Ascari pitted to have it looked at.

As usual, the Scuderia Ferrari mechanics did an excellent job and the problem was soon fixed. Ascari rejoined in fourth place behind Farina, Marimon and Hawthorn, but seven laps later, the engine on the second Maserati also let go, leaving three Ferraris out front. Everything seemed to be going well, Ascari had the title in his pocket and his pit board told the championship leader to slow the pace.