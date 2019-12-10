Unveiled to the waiting world at the 1980 Geneva Salon, the new Mondial 8 was very much the successor to the 308 GT4, and the styling marked the return of this high-performance, mid-engined, V8-powered 2+2 coupé to the Pininfarina fold. The Mondial 8 featured a wheel base 10 cm longer than the old model, thereby affording more space to the back seats. Good anti-corrosion treatment, lots of attention to detail and a more ergonomic interior, plus a class-leading high-performance engine, complete the profile of what truly can be defined as Ferrari’s first car with all-round appeal.

