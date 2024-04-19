Untamed nature and emotions

The Ferrari Tour of Croatia will give you the unique opportunity to discover this enchanting land from the diversity of its mainland, ancient traditions, island culture and a crystal-clear sea.

A terrain varied with rolling plains, mountainous peaks and national parks, will evolve before you on this exciting driving experience along carefully selected roads, heading towards the coastal belt of the region.

Along this journey, you will discover the hidden facets of Croatia, revealing an incredible treasure of artistic traditions and secular knowledge.