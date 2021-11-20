Ferrari Daytona SP3

A SPORTS PROTOTYPE SOUL

At the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, Ferrari took the top three places in the first round of the International World Sports Car Championship. The 330 P3/4, 330 P4 and 412 P that famously shot past the chequered flag side by side perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the sports prototypes of the 1960s, a decade now considered the golden era of closed wheel racing. The Ferrari Daytona SP3, the second car to join the limited edition Icona series, pays homage to the mid-rear-engined Ferrari V12 sports prototypes that earned the marque its unparalleled motor sport status.