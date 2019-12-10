    The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti is the result of an avant-garde design that continues the great Ferrari 2+2 tradition in fabulous style.

    FERRARI 612 SCAGLIETTI

    The 612 Scaglietti is the result of an avant-garde design that continues the great Ferrari 2+2 tradition in fabulous style. Penned by Pininfarina, the 612 Scaglietti is named in honour of Sergio Scaglietti, the legendary Modenese stylist and coachbuilder responsible for bodying some of the most beautiful Ferraris of the 1950s and 60s.

    Ferrari 612 Scaglietti : 612 Sessanta

    The 612 Sessanta was designed to celebrate Ferrari’s 60th anniversary. Built onto the body of the 612 Scaglietti (introduced at the 2007 Geneva Motor Show), the Sessanta comes with the same full enhancement package. 612 Sessanta is produced on the body of the 612 Scaglietti introduced during the Geneva Motor-Show 2007, and thus comes with the full enhancement package used for the latter.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 350.8 cu in
      Total displacement
    • 540 CV
      Maximum power
    • 320 km/h
      top speed
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall length193.0in
    • Overall width77.0in
    • Height52.9in
    • Wheelbase116.1in
    • Front track66.5in
    • Rear track64.6in
    • Dry weight3880 lb*
    • Kerb weight4134 lb*
    • Fuel tank capacity24 UK gal (29 US gal)
    Brakes
    • Front15 x 1.34in
    • Rear14.2 x 1.26in
    Engine
    • Type65° V12
    • Bore/stroke3.50 x 3.03in
    • Unit displacement29.2 cuin
    • Total displacement350.8 cuin
    • Compression ratio11.2:1
    • Maximum power397 kW (540 CV) at 7250 rpm
    • Maximum torque588 Nm (434 lbft) at 5250 rpm
    Gearbox
    • GearboxF1A 6-gears+Reverse
    Tyres
    • Front245/40 ZR 19”
    • Rear285/40 ZR 19”
    Performance
    • Maximum speed199 mph
    • 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph)4s
    Fuel consumption
    • Combined20.5 l/100km
    Co2 emissions
    • Combined470g/km
    Note
    • *European market version
      • design
      • roof
      • chassis
      • dynamics
      • Technical details
      • Media gallery