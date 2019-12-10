The evolution of the 275 GTB4 was a milestone in the history of extreme high-performance front-engined sports cars. Sleek and modern Pininfarina lines were matched by a development of the 4.4-litre V12 engine fed by six Weber twin-choke 40 mm carburettors, and the excellent weight distribution provided by the rear gearbox transaxle produced a car of rare balance which guaranteed a unique driving experience. Many fans know it by its unofficial name of "Daytona".
