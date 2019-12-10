Modified from the 348 TB, the 348 GTB was a two-seater berlinetta with dynamic performance characteristics worthy of the marque’s highest traditions. Its sports orientation was best expressed on the track, as proven by the 348 Challenge, which saw this car race on circuits in Europe and the US. Its styling was harmonious and aerodynamically efficient, and the mid-mounted V8 engine ensured perfect weight distribution and class-beating power.
The mid-rear 3405 cc 90° V8 engine was mounted longitudinally and punched out 320 hp. It had twin overhead cams with four valves per cylinder and a Bosch M 2.7 control unit. The 348 GTB also had dry sump lubrication, a five-speed plus reverse transverse gearbox in unit with the self-locking differential, and a single-plate dry clutch.