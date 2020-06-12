Lauda’s turning point

Two weeks after the tragic Spanish Grand Prix in which Rolf Stommelen’s car flew over the barriers, seriously injuring him and killing five spectators after the rear wing of his Hill had snapped, the Formula 1 World Championship arrived in Monaco. As always after huge accidents, a mood of fear hung over the track. Some did not want to race in the Principality, another street circuit like Barcelona, but Michel Boeri, the president of the Monaco Automobile Club, reassured everyone: the circuit had been resurfaced in various areas, an extra layer of guard rail had been added, there was new catch fencing and the crane system for removing cars had been improved. In the end, only 18 cars, instead of the usual 25, would be allowed to start the race. These assurances, together with the fact that the average speeds at Monaco were much lower than those at Montjuic, ensured that all the big names lined up for the most glamorous weekend of the year.