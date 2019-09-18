The Ferrari Monza SP2, together with the Monza SP1, are the forerunners in a new concept, known as ‘Icona’ (Icon), that taps into a leitmotif of the most evocative cars in the company’s history to create a new segment of special limited series cars for clients and collectors. The intention is to use a modern aesthetic to reinterpret a timeless style, with technologically advanced components and the highest performance possible through continuous innovation.
A car that seems sculpted by the wind. It is the purity of the styling elements that impresses – an aesthetic that is futuristic but, at the same time, a respectful yet un-nostalgic homage to the past.
The development of the design of the interior focused specifically on the driver cockpit.
The engine in the Monza SP2 is derived directly from that of the 812 Superfast, with optimised fluid-dynamics in the intake ducts to deliver even higher performance.
The Virtual Wind Shield was patented for this car in response to the need to allow the driver enjoy it at high speeds. Although it remains below the driver’s cone of vision, it delivers maximum driving comfort for a barchetta.
The result is that the model is perfectly balanced with no roll whatsoever for almost unimaginably pure, uncompromising sports-car handling. Because there are no windscreen pillars, the driver’s view is completely unhindered and this enables them to attack corners with a freedom only experience with a Formula 1 car. The driver can thus enjoy involving and rewarding sports car responses over twisty routes: the car is always gratifying but never difficult to control.
The Ferrari 166 MM “barchetta” was the cornerstone of a long line of open sports racing cars that came out of the Maranello factory through the fifties and into the early sixties. It was first presented in September 1948 at the Turin Motor Show as a “spider da corsa”.
Upon seeing the new Ferrari, it was reported by the respected Italian car journalist Giovanni Canestrini, that, the then still to be Fiat supremo, Gianni Agnelli , commented “That’s not a car, it’s a barchetta!”, and this name has stayed with it ever since. He must have been captivated by it, as he bought one, finished in deep metallic blue over sea green below the body crease line, increasing the visual boat-like impression.
To communicate the feeling of being directly connected to history, Ferrari collaborated with two luxury companies of excellence, Loro Piana and Berluti, on creating a selection of apparel and accessories especially for Monza SP2 clients.