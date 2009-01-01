Ferrari
    At Ferrari Financial Services UK, we appreciate that clients not only expect, but also deserve the very finest standards of customer service when purchasing a Ferrari. To enhance this experience, Ferrari has a range of bespoke financial solutions which are exclusively available via its own funding company, Ferrari Financial Services UK. We offer potential owners an original and highly favourable way of purchasing their cars. Operating throughout the authorised Ferrari network of dealers, we can assist both private and corporate clients tailor the financial product best suited to their individual requirements. As a subsidiary of Ferrari SpA and FCA Bank SpA, we provide an exclusive service from our offices here in the UK. Working closely with our colleagues in Europe, USA and Asia we can provide facilities on a global basis, allowing access to the very best cars in the world.

    A new way to purchase a car with the Cavallino badge

    Ferrari Select is the ultimate facility for the world’s best classic car collections

    Designed with the dedicated collector in mind, Ferrari Select is the ultimate facility for the world’s best classic car collections. The elite Ferrari collections reflect not only their owners’ passion for classic sports and GT cars, but also their devotion to preserving Ferrari’s heritage and tradition. 

    At Ferrari Financial Services UK, we share that passion and stand committed to help our clients grow and enhance their collections. No one understands a Ferrari client’s unique perspective better than the company that designed these iconic sports cars.

    Ferrari Select is an exclusive offer for Ferrari owners interested in utilizing the equity in their collection; whether the goal is to acquire additional cars or to simply provide liquidity for other ventures. Facilities start at £500,000.00 GBP and will extend to a maximum contingent upon the value of the collection being considered.

    For more information please contact Steven McLaren:

    steven.mclaren@ferrari.com

    Tel:  0044 (0) 7739035782

    Telephone: 0044 (0) 1706 751263 / 0044 (0) 7739 035780(out of hours)

    Facsimile: 0044 (0) 1706 751267    

    Client Services: 0044 (0) 1706 751 263    

    E-mail: enquiries@ferrarifs.co.uk    

    Address: Ferrari Financial Services UK, Crossfield Mill,Crawford Street, Rochdale, Lancashire, OL16 5RS, UK 

    Opening Hours: Monday/Friday (09.00 to 17.30), Saturday (10.00 to 17.00), Sunday (By Appointment Only)

    Terms & Conditions

    Welcome to our website. If you continue to browse and use this website you are agreeing to comply with and be bound by the following terms and conditions of use, which together with our privacy policy govern Ferrari Financial Services relationship with you in relation to this website.

    The term Ferrari Financial Services, Ferrari Financial Services UK, Ferrari Financial Services GmbH, or ‘us’ or ‘we’ refers to the owner of the website whose registered office is: 275 Leigh Road, Slough, Berkshire, SL1 4HF, United Kingdom / Wolfratshauser Str. 42, 82049 Pullach i. Isartal, Germany. Our company registration number is FC029486 in the UK and HRB226758 (County Court Munich) in Germany. The term ‘you’ refers to the user or viewer of our website.

    The use of this website is subject to the following terms of use:

    • The content of the pages of this website is for your general information and use only. It is subject to change without notice.
    • Neither we nor any third parties provide any warranty or guarantee as to the accuracy, timeliness, performance, completeness or suitability of the information and materials found or offered on this website for any particular purpose. You acknowledge that such information and materials may contain inaccuracies or errors and we expressly exclude liability for any such inaccuracies or errors to the fullest extent permitted by law.
    • Your use of any information or materials on this website is entirely at your own risk, for which we shall not be liable. It shall be your own responsibility to ensure that any products, services or information available through this website meet your specific requirements.
    • This website contains material which is owned by or licensed to us. This material includes, but is not limited to, the design, layout, look, appearance and graphics. Reproduction is prohibited other than in accordance with the copyright notice, which forms part of these terms and conditions.
    • All trademarks reproduced in this website, which are not the property of, or licensed to the operator, are acknowledged on the website.
    • You may not copy and/or publish and/or use in any way any trade mark which appears on this site.
    • Unauthorised use of this website may give rise to a claim for damages and/or be a criminal offence.
    • From time to time this website may also include links to other websites. These links are provided for your convenience to provide further information. They do not signify that we endorse the website(s). We have no responsibility for the content of the linked website(s).
    • You may not create a link to this website from another website or document without Ferrari Financial Services prior written consent.

      • Your use of this website and any dispute arising out of such use of the website is subject to the laws of England, Scotland and Wales.

    Privacy

    See our Privacy Policy HERE

    ACCESSIBILITY

    We have made every effort to ensure to the best of our knowledge that our website complies with the British Disability Discrimination Act (DDA).If you require any assistance in reading or understanding this information please contact us.

    DESIGN

    This site uses cascading style sheets for visual layout. This site uses only relative font sizes, compatible with the user-specified “text size” option in visual browsers. If your browser or browsing device does not support stylesheets at all, the content of each page is still readable. Effort has been taken to maintain good contrast levels throughout the site.

    LINKS

    Most links on this site have title attributes which describe the link in greater detail this is of course unless the text of the link already provides a full description. There are no “javascript:” pseudo-links. All links can be followed in any browser, even if scripting is turned off. All links to external sites open in new windows.

    IMAGES

    All content images used in this site include descriptive ALT attributes. Generic decorative graphics include null ALT attributes.

    FORMS

    All forms follow a logical Tab sequence. Labels are associated with fields using HTML label tags.

    SCRIPTING

    We use scripting for some visual effects. However, if scripting is unavailable all content still remains fully accessible. We want our website to be accessible to all. If you find any accessibility problems with our site, please contact us and we will do our best to resolve any issues and improve our site.

    Complaints Procedure & Ombudsman Service

    If you have a complaint you should write to us and we will endeavour to resolve it as soon as possible. You have the right to refer any unresolved complaint to The Financial Ombudsman Service, Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR. Web: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk. Telephone: 020 7964 1000. Fax: 020 7964 1001. Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk.

    Furthermore, adherence to applicable laws, guidelines, specifications and regulations – as far as we are concerned that is the basis of our business activities. Are you aware of any concrete indications of compliance infringements relating to Ferrari Financial Services GmbH? Our aim is to protect our company and our employees. We therefore give you the opportunity to actively support us in this respect. If you wish you can also send us your information completely anonymously. A dedicated website is available under: https://auto.ferrari.com/en_EN/request-financial-services/

    Ferrari Financial Services GmbH is a member of the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) and adheres to their Lending Code. The Code is available at, www.fla.org.uk . The FLA Lending Code sets out standards of good practice in consumer lending. It is intended to provide assurance to customers that they may buy with confidence from full members of the FLA.

    In compliance with section 54(1) of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, please see below a link to our slavery and human trafficking statement for the financial year ending 31 December 2018 as approved by the Managing Directors of Ferrari Financial Services GmbH on 31st December 2018.

    Modern Slavery Act Statement

    Ferrari Financial Services GmbH is registered in the UK at: 275 Leigh Road - Slough, Berkshire - SL1 4HF - United Kingdom. Company number: FC029486 - UK establishment number: BR014468 - VAT registration number: 989456443. Ferrari Financial Services GmbH is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 734973) - Email: enquiries@ferrarifs.co.uk - Telephone: 0044 (0) 1706 751263.
    Ferrari Financial Services GmbH - Wolfratshauser Str. 42, 82049 Pullach i. Isartal, Germany - HRB226758 County Court Munich, Germany - VAT registration number: DE 205044173 - Email:info@ferrari-financial-services.com - Telephone: +49 (0) 89 978960-612 - Fax: +49 (0) 89 978960-609.
