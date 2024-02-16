CORSO PILOTA EVOLUZIONE+

Take your driving technique to another level, enhance your track performance with the Ferrari 296 GTB and get behind the wheel of a car set up for racing: the 296 Challenge.
The Corso Evoluzione+ course will let you feel the difference between a road car and a race model. On the first day, you’ll drive the 296 GTB, refining the techniques already covered in the previous Corso Pilota; on the second day you’ll learn to drive the 296 Challenge, the closed-wheel racer used in the Prancing Horse’s single-make series.
Med-Ex, Scuderia Ferrari’s official medical partner, will supervise you with a series of collateral activities before and after track driving, so you’re always in peak condition. A trainer, physiotherapist and mental coach will be available to you to improve your physical and mental well-being, while a nutritionist will help you put together lunches characterised by a balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates.
Morning warm-up with targeted upper body exercises (arms, shoulders, neck). Individual sessions with a personal trainer, stretching and posture exercises. Reflex and reaction time training.
Recovery session with a physiotherapist after track driving. Targeted treatments to relieve muscular tension, improve flexibility, reduce fatigue and aid the body’s recovery.
Two Ferraris will be available to you during the course: the 296 GTB and the 296 Challenge.
The first is the Prancing Horse’s renowned road-going berlinetta. The second is the Maranello-based manufacturer’s latest model dedicated to the Ferrari Challenge.
The second level of the Corso Pilota Ferrari courses is held on two emblematic tracks, depending on your choice: the Vallelunga Circuit and Misano World Circuit. They are both demanding, with different characteristics that affect how cars behave and deliver the driving pleasure that they offer.