    The Ferrari 365 GTC4 took up where the 365 GT 2+2 left off and, thanks to careful interior design, Ferrari succeeded in slotting in two small rear seats, while retaining the more compact dimensions of two-seater coupé bodywork.

    Ferrari 365 GTC4

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 250 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6200 rpm
    • 260 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power250 kW (340 hp) at 6200 rpm
    • Power per litre77hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38 DCOE 59/60 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionself-levelling, independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringpower-assisted recirculating-ball
    • Fuel tankcapacity 100litres
    • Front tyres215/70 VR 15
    • Rear tyres215/70 VR 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater coupé
    • Length4550mm
    • Width1780mm
    • Height1270mm
    • Wheelbase2500mm
    • Front track1470mm
    • Rear track1470mm
    • Weight1450kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed260km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
