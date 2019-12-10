Ferrari
    Ferrari 330 P4: this model was powered by a V12 engine

    Ferrari 330 P4

    With styling very similar to that of the 330 P3, this model was powered by a V12 engine that had been radically redesigned by Franco Rocchi. The most obvious modification was the introduction of a three-valve cylinder head – two inlet and one exhaust. Fuel feed was provided by a Lucas injection system. The chassis was slightly shorter than the 330 P3’s, and the new suspension system improved roadholding. The car won numerous races and earned its place in the history books after a memorable 1-2-3 at Daytona.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio11 : 1
    • Maximum power331 kW (450 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre113hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, three valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 114litres
    • Front tyres10.15 x 15
    • Rear tyres12.15 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider, berlinetta
    • Length4185mm
    • Width1810mm
    • Height1000mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1488mm
    • Rear track1450mm
    • Weight792kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed320km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

