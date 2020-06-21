“Driven by Enzo” shows off the four-seater models driven personally by Ferrari.

As is well known, Enzo Ferrari used to try out every car produced at Maranello himself, but not all of them were for day-to-day driving. On his daily journeys, he particularly loved four-seater cars because of their combination of comfort and sportiness and often ferried around his illustrious visitors in them.



His passion for these cars began with the 1960 Ferrari 250 GT 2+2 and continued for the rest of his life with the 400 GTi, the 412, and finally the Ferrari 456 GT, a car he personally approved in 1988.

Even when he decided to employ a chauffeur in 1969, the latter was often a passenger and travel companion of a man who always felt himself to be a driver.