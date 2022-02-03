The event includes six hours of track time and the complete hospitality package for driver and a non-driver companion (or two drivers) - including breakfast, lunch and early evening cocktails. Membership includes a bespoke set of racing equipment - race suit, boots, gloves, personalized helmet, protective undergarments and HANS (Head and Neck Support) device.





Schedule and timing* of the day:

• Events Accreditation: from 07:30

• Driver briefing: 8:30 – 9:00

• Driver sighting laps: 09:00 -09:20

• First driving session (3 hours): 09:30 - 12:30

• Lunch at Hospitality: 13:00 - 14:00

• Group photo: 14:00 - 15:00

• Second driving session (3 hours): 14:30 – 17:30

• Closing aperitif and awards ceremony: 17:30 - 19:00





*Timing subject to change