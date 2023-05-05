In 1956, a relatively unknown young actress named Brigitte Bardot was posing for the camera in And God Created Women, sunbathing on Pampelonne Beach in Saint Tropez. The charmante French Riviera will make you feel as if you have stepped into a glittered movie set of the 50’s with you as the protagonist of the second Ferrari Tour Women’s Edition.

A constellation of pastel painted villages nestled over a calm turquoise sea, with the subtle fresh fruited parfum of nearby Provence, will evoke moments of pure joy to be shared with other Ferrariste.

The iconic photography depicting Alain Delon and Jane Fonda arriving in Antibes in their Ferrari 250 GT California Spider, perfectly depicts the allure of this Tour which, like a fragrance, will blend unforgettable adventures with sophisticated dining.