12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL
12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT COWORTH PARK AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
At the end of a scenic route that runs through polo fields and wooded parkland, an indulgent escape awaits weary souls at the Coworth Park in Ascot. With 240 acres of picturesque parkland, an equestrian centre, polo fields and plenty of outdoor pursuits, Coworth Park will be the perfect location where to start driving through the beautiful Cotswold landscape.
14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - THE PERFECT TEA BREAK
Our journey to the Cotswolds will began by crossing the North Wessex Downs and driving from one Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to another. Delightful tangle of golden villages, thatched cottages, evocative churches and honey-coloured mansions will be the perfect setting for a tea break.
17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL - HYWEL JONES BY LUCKNAM PARKRestaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park transports you to a bygone era of elegance and sophistication. The experience begins at the mile-long drive entrance, lined by beech trees, before you enter through the magnificent Drawing room or charming Library.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - PRIVATE POLO MATCH AND LESSON
Immerse yourself in a series of exclusive activities at one of Britain’s top-tier polo clubs is more than just a lesson or a game – it is a foray into a world of unparalleled recreational delight and a unique physical pastime. Established in 1894, amid 3000 acres of parkland and woodland on one of the country’s most beautiful parks, it offers the highest level of polo whilst retaining the charm of a delightfully relaxed country polo club.
12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH AT DAYLESFORD FARM
What began as a simple passion for real foodhas grown into Daylesford as we know it today, one of the most sustainable organic farms in the UK. Set in over 2,500 acres of idyllic rolling organic countryside, Daylesford is nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds. The perfect place to escape to, a relaxing lunch in the beautifully converted Cotswolds stone cottages.
15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER At NIALL KEATING BY THE DINING ROOMUnder the direction of Executive Chef Niall Keating, The Dining Room currently holds two Michelin stars. Niall’s menus showcase his accomplished modern cooking with clever use of Asian influences, the vegetarian menu offers well-thought out creative flavours.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 SURPRISE ACTIVITY
12.00 - 13.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH
Due to the current situation, the Sunday lunch location will be announced on a later stage.