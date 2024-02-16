At Ferrari Financial Services, we appreciate that clients deserve the very highest standards of service when purchasing a Ferrari.
Operating within the authorized network of Ferrari dealers, we can assist both private and corporate clients tailor the financial product best suited to their individual requirements.
We cover the entire product range: New, Pre-Owned, Classic or Ferrari Racing cars (F1, Challenge, GT & Special Series)
The brand experience is complemented by the guaranteed discreet and professional service.
The Intelligent Alternative from our dedicated team of experienced funding specialists.
We are at your disposal and will be pleased to assist you personally.
VERA LENZANO
vera.soeiro@ferrari-financialservices.com
Ferrari Financial Services is a trademark of Ferrari S.p.A. that has been licensed to CA Auto Bank S.p.A.
The Financing is provided by CA Auto Bank, which is fully owned by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance SA.
This in turn is owned by Crédit Agricole SA.
Visit www.ca-autobank.com for further information.