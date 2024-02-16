Ferrari logo
    CORSO PILOTA PERSONAL COACHING

    A day of intensive individual training
    Get the most out of your learning, sharing your goals, with a dedicated Ferrari instructor The one-on-one relationship allows the instructor to target their work on your driving technique, correcting errors and developing strengths.
    Specific training programmes

    The Corso Pilota Personal Coaching course is open to all Ferrari clients, no matter their driving experience. The programme and sessions offer complete personalisation: progress rapidly according to your level and the results you want to achieve. Your can choose between two models of Ferrari for the course, which will determine how the sessions are structured: 296 GTB and 296 Challenge.


    *The 296 Challenge is only available for course dates at the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit.

    Choose the best session for you
    If you’re still becoming familiar with tracks, get an introduction to sports driving technique in the 296 GTB. Your instructor will teach you the best way to take on the circuit, working on your weak points but also on your potential.
    The Corso Pilota Personal Coaching is held at two circuits, according to the date and preferred car: at the Fiorano Circuit and the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit. The day in Fiorano features the 296 GTB only. In Varano, on the other hand, the 296 Challenge is also available: challenging and characterised by its irregular pace, it’s the ideal circuit for racing sessions.
    Fiorano: the home circuit

    Created as a circuit for experimentation and testing, the Fiorano circuit was designed with changing gradients, hairpins and fast turns that suit it to developing sports driving techniques at the wheel of the 296 GTB.

    Located within the Ferrari factory, it’s where every new car is tested. It features an average speed of over 190 km/h.

    Varano: a circuit that doesn’t settle

    At the foot of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine hills is the Varano de’ Melegari Circuit. 

    Divided into three sections, it’s characterised by a 467 m straight, some shorter ones and 14 turns, including a tight parabolic curve and the iconic Ferro di Cavallo (horseshoe), an open double-radius curve followed by a hairpin. It’s a high-adrenaline setting for achieving greater mastery of the 296 Challenge and getting ready for competition.

    Every Corso Pilota continues even outside of the car. The Prancing Horse format features refined activities for both the drivers and those who accompany them: luxury hospitality, prestigious culinary experiences and wellness treatments in the most evocative of Italian locations.
    Corso Pilota courses take place regularly throughout the year: consult the calendar for the complete list. To ensure more effective training, participant numbers are limited.

    The maximum number per course is 8. Each participant will be supervised by a qualified instructor. 

    At the end of this course, it is possible to access the Corso Pilota Evoluzione+ directly.

    To register for Corsi Pilota Ferrari and find out all the details of the courses, it is possible to contact your Ferrari dealer or log in to Ferrari MyStore with your account.

