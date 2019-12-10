Ferrari
Ferrari
    The Ferrari 512 M (the M stands for modified) is a direct descendant of the 512 S.

    Ferrari 512 M

    The 512 M (the M stands for modified) is a direct descendant of the 512 S. As a result of race experience, Ferrari’s engineers brought in more powerful rear disc brakes and new suspension. The lighter, more powerful engine was also given new, higher efficiency cylinder heads while retaining the 512 S’s four valve per cylinder architecture. 
    The bodywork was redesigned to make it lower and more aerodynamic. After its 1970 debut on the Zeltweg circuit, the 512 M took part in the Manufacturers’ World Championship in 1971.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4993.53 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 449 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 9000 rpm
    • 310 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke87 x 70mm
    • Unitary displacement416.13cc
    • Total displacement4993.53cc
    • Compression ratio11.5 : 1
    • Maximum power449 kW (610 hp) at 9000 rpm
    • Power per litre122hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitionelectronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres4.25-11.50-15
    • Rear tyres6.00-14.50-15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4180mm
    • Width2015mm
    • Height985mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1518mm
    • Rear track1511mm
    • Weight815kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed310km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

