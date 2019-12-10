This was a brand new design from Pininfarina, which faced the task of developing a fast, svelte and elegant 2+2 powered by the classic VI2 engine that would break with the more classical lines of the 1967 365 GT 2+2 and provide greater rear seat space than that car’s successor, the 1970 GTC4.
