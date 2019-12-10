This second model that debuted at the 1962 press conference is very similar indeed to the 196 SP both in terms of dimensions and styling. The body, in fact, was built to comply with the new FIA regulations with a windscreen and tail that were much lower than the previous 246 SP prototype’s. The engine was not a Dino as the angle between the two cylinder banks was 60° and not 65° and could really have been considered half a 12-cylinder. This model had no successor because the big V6 was abandoned in favour of the new V8 engines.

