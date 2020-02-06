John Barnard left in 1989 after his three-year-contract had ended

He was replaced by Steve Nichols, who came from McLaren, while the Argentinian Henrique Scalabroni worked on the development of the chassis. Paolo Massai was responsible for the engines. The Scuderia started with the F1-90, an evolution of the previous innovative single-seater. The car sported the number 1 on its nose thanks to Alain Prost, who had won the Championship. His new teammate was Nigel Mansell. The difficult and work-intense set up of the semi-automatic gearbox during the year 1989 paid off in the season of 1990. The single-seater was especially competitive and Prost won five races, while Mansell won in Portugal. Therefore Prost came to Suzuka, the penultimate race of the season, to fight for the Title against his old rival Ayrton Senna. A collision of Prost with Senna just after the start put an end to their race and the Frenchman couldn’t win the Championship anymore. The dream to bring the Drivers’ Title back to Maranello went up in smoke.