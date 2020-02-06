Due to the new regulations, limiting the engine capacity to three litres, it is decided to upgrade the 412 T1 into the 412 T2, but without any major innovations



This because the new, smaller 10-cylinder engine, considered to adapt better to the new 3-litre-rule, is in an advanced stage. The aerodynamics are revised with the sides shortened to fit the radiators and other accessories, the air inlets are now more square compared to last year’s and the wheel base as well as the whole car are shortened. The tank has a reduced capacity of 140 litres.





This car is a step ahead compared to last year’s single-seater, but still not able to bring Ferrari back into the fight for the title. Jean Alesi wins in Canada: Alesi and Berger are also successful on other races, conquering 73 points for a third place in the Constructors’ standings, won by Benetton. The Drivers’ Title is won again by Michael Schumacher, who will race for Ferrari in the next season.