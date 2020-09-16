NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.
Capable
of unleashing a massive 600 cv and sprinting from 0 to 200 km/h in just 10.8
seconds, the Ferrari Portofino is the most powerful convertible to combine the
advantages of a retractable hard top, a roomy boot and generous cockpit space complete
with two rear seats suitable for short trips.
This is also true of the Ferrari Portofino. Aside from a new exhaust line, electronically-controlled by-pass valves have been adopted in a first for Ferrari, delivering improvements in actuation speed and precision.The new valves guarantee that the soundtrack changes in line with the various situations in which the car is used.