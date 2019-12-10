Ferrari
    Ferrari 330 LM: The 4-litre berlinetta racers were built to comply with changing FIA regulations.

    Ferrari 330 LM

    The 4-litre berlinetta racers were built to comply with changing FIA regulations. The bodywork of the first two was very similar to that of the 250 GTO and, in fact, at times they were even referred to as the 4-litre GTOs. However, other models were subsequently built with Pininfarina bodywork with styling similar to the Turin coachbuilder’s other models and resembled the 250 Lusso from some angles, although the nose was closer to the 250 GTO. The 330 LMs saw plenty of competition use, especially at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from which they take the LM suffix to their name.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3967.44 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 287 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7500 rpm
    • 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power287 kW (390 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre98hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 140litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4360mm
    • Width1675mm
    • Height1245mm
    • Wheelbase2420mm
    • Front track-
    • Rear track-
    • Weight950kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

