The Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land programme provides visitors with an extraordinary opportunity to combine a variety of different experiences.

The Ferrari Museums both have unique spaces ideal for meetings, evening events, and incentive and teambuilding activities. Guests, their companions and private or company groups can live the Prancing Horse dream and also experience the superb culture, food and wine of the local area.

Advantages of this bespoke programme for businesses and private groups include:

excellent transport links from the rest of Italy (daily connections, including from Bologna Bus Station)



guarantee that service is available every day



valid for an entire day (duration can be extended on request)



comfortable shuttles connecting all stages included in the service



guided visits and light tastings managed by staff with no need for any extra organisational work



no restrictions on participant numbers



programmes can be individually tailored for VIP groups



opportunity to combine an evening event (dinner, cocktails, aperitifs) with a rich programme of daytime activities (including full-day)



alternative programmes for companions to run simultaneous to meetings, presentations and conventions



opportunity to create an incentive formula in the course of an event or offer the possibility of extending the experience beyond the duration of the event itself.

Contact the staff of the Ferrari Museums for assistance in organising a truly experiential stay: eventi@museiferrari.com