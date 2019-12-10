    Ferrari Club Finland’s mission is to join together ferraristis cherish Finnish Ferrari history organize activities for the members of Ferrari Club Finland

    Ferrari Club Finland’s mission is to join together ferraristis cherish Finnish Ferrari history organize activities for the members of Ferrari Club Finland preserve and increase the Finnish Ferrari car fleet maintain actively relations with Ferrari spa and with the Finnish importer of Ferrari popularize driving ethics and driving culture promote motor sports propagate safety of traffic Ferrari Club Finland is intended for Ferrari owners.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Club Finland
    Foundation: 24/03/1987
    Number of members (in 2009): 160
    Phone: Mr. Uuttu +358405143814, or Mr. Matzke +358407385905
    E-mail: jan.matzke@ferrariownersclubfinland.com
    Website: http://www.ferrariownersclubfinland.com

    BOARD MEMBERS

    Chairman: Mr. Jan Matzke
    Member of the Board, secretary: Mrs. Katariina Aalto
    Member of the Board: Mr. Ilkka Larma, Mr. Kari Lehto, Mr. Petter Uuttu