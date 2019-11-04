Ferrari
    Ferrari FF

    Ferrari FF: A four-seater that utterly changes the whole GT sports car concept, hailing nothing short of a revolution in the automotive world.

    Four as in four wheel-drive

    A four-seater that utterly changes the whole GT sports car concept, hailing nothing short of a revolution in the automotive world. Even the most cursory glance at the FF’s sleek, Pininfarina-penned super model profile will tell you that. Drive it - anywhere, any time, in any weather or road conditions – and you’ll know why it’s so radical. It may be a car that has elegance, beauty and art in its soul, but there’s much, much more to the FF than sophisticated allure. It was, in fact, designed specifically to tackle the toughest, most complex and ambitious of driving challenges. The kind of challenges that the most uncompromising and discerning drivers will want to set it.

    Unlike a conventional four-wheel drive system fitted to a front-engined car, it allows the retention of the traditional mid-front engine architecture, with rear transaxle connected to the engine by a single driveshaft. 


    The FF’s styling, created by Pininfarina, is completely new in every sense of the word.

    The cabin is extremely comfortable and enticing with elegance, sophisticated trim and detailing, creating an impression of subtle exclusivity.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3.7 sec
      0-100 KM/H
    • 105 CV/l
      SPECIFIC OUTPUT
    • 660 CV at 8.000 rpm
      MAXIMUM POWER
    Dimensions and weight
    • Length193.2 in (4907 mm)
    • Width76.9 in (1953 mm)
    • Height54.3 in (1379 mm)
    • Wheelbase117.7 in (2990 mm)
    • Front track66.0 in (1676 mm)
    • Rear track65.4 in (1660 mm)
    • Kerb weight*4145 lb (1880 kg)
    • Dry weight*3946 lb (1790 kg)
    • Weight distribution47% front - 53% rear
    • Boot capacity15.9 cu ft (450 l)
    • Fuel tank capacity24 US gal - 20 UK gal (91 litri)
    Tyres and rims
    • Front245/35 ZR 20 8.5 J x 20"
    • Rear295/35 ZR 20 10.5 J x 20"
    • Rear Winter285/35 ZR20 10.5 J x 20"
    Brakes
    • Front15.7 x 1.5 in (398 mm x 38 mm)
    • Rear14.2 x 1.26 in (360 mm x 32 mm)
    Engine
    • TypeV12 - 65°
    • Total displacement382.13 cu in (6262 cc)
    • Bore and Stroke3.70 x 2.96 in (94 mm x 75,2 mm)
    • Maximum Power**486 kW - 660 CV at 8.000 rpm
    • Maximum Torque683 Nm - 504 lbft( 70 kg)m at 6.000 rpm
    • Maximum revs per minute8000 rpm
    • Specific Output77 kW/litre - 105 CV/litre
    • Compression ratio12.3:1
    Performances
    • Maximum speed208 mph (335 km/h)
    • 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h)3.7sec
    • 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h)11sec
    • 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h)114.8 ft (35 m)
    • Dry weight/power ratio2.7kg/CV
    Note
    • *European market version
    • **Engine power is expressed in kW, in accordance with the International System of Units (SI) and in CV for reasons of homogeneity. The horse power (hp) can be calculated as follows: 1
    • ***Combined cycle with HELE system (ECE+EUDC)
    Fuel consumption / co2 emissions (ece+eudc)***
    • Fuel consumption (european market version)15.4l/100km
    • CO2 Emission (european market version)360g/km
