12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL
12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Restaurante Príncipe De Asturias AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
This beautiful restaurant is located in the center of Malaga, in the area of Caleta, between Paseo de Reding and a wonderful view of the city that will make your welcome a unique experience. With its large windows it offers a spectacular view of the Mediterranean See: relax and enjoy a seasonal menu elaborated with products of the highest quality by the chef Diego Nicas.
14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Visit at Mijas
The white capital of the burro-taxi awaits you for a “donkey surprise”. The municipality of Mijas in the Costa del Sol is one of the most beautiful place in Andalusia, a town nestled in the mountains keeping the typical charm of the white Andalusian villages.
17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL - Marbella ClubMarbella Club master of the grill has followed in the footsteps of his father, Roque, to offer time-tested recipes brought to life over a crackling fire. Legendary silver service, the twinkle of the decadesold candles on the outdoor terrace, and the stir of the soaring pines complement the finest, heart-warming cuisine.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - A unique Bull Experience At Reservatauro
Reservatauro is a breeding farm of fighting bulls and pure Andalusian horses, located in a space declared biosphere’s reserve by UNESCO, on the Costa del Sol and just 5 km far from Ronda. The bullfighter Rafael Tejada will show you the reserve and teach the art of bullfighting before enjoying a local tasting and aperitif.
12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH AT Finca La Donaira
Rusticity reigns at this homely finca hotel situated on the site of a biodynamic farm in the mountains of Andalusia. Enjoy a local and organic lunch in the middle of the dramatic Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park, framed by craggy-faced mountains and undulating green farmlands.
15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 Beach dinner and after-dinnerRelax on the seafront with a glass of Champagne as you watch the waves rolling onto the golden sand. On the outdoor decking you can embrace the natural surroundings of the palm-fringed promenade showcasing the impressive mountainous backdrop of La Concha.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 SURPRISE ACTIVITY
12.00 - 13.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH
Due to the current situation, the Sunday lunch location will be announced on a later stage.