This model could best be described as an open-top version of the Dino 166 P with a bigger engine. This one-off barchetta was specifically designed for hillclimbs in the European Mountain Championship. In fact, its power and light weight gave Ludovico Scarfiotti four wins and allowed him to take the title. The 206 S presented a year later was derived directly from the Dino 206 SP.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.