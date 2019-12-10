The design of the 365 GTC was basically similar to that of the last 330 GTCs built, the major difference being that the engine bay air inlets were now on the bonnet and no longer on the flanks. There were more significant changes to the refined mechanics: the new, large V12 engine offered more generous torque at medium revs, greater flexibility and livelier acceleration. Approximately two hundred were built.
