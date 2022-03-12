The exhibition takes visitors through the fascinating maintenance and restoration carried out in Ferrari Classiche’s workshop – processes that bring cars of all ages back to their original splendour. This work relies on access to the foundry and machine tools that produced the original parts. None of this would be possible without the expertise of highly specialised technicians, who have in-depth knowledge of the secrets of Ferrari engines and the unique features of each model.

There is a particular focus on the Historical Archive, a perfectly preserved collection of the assembly sheets of every Ferrari produced since 1947. Access to the Archive ensures that all Ferrari Classiche’s work conforms exactly to the original designs.

The story of Ferrari Classiche's work is complemented by 15 officially certified cars on display, including some restored by the Department itself.

The essence of Ferrari's history can be found in these vehicles, which embody the marque’s sporting soul. There are unique Gran Turismo models like the 1956 250 GT Competizione Tour de France, by designer and coachbuilder Sergio Scaglietti. The bodywork of some of Ferrari’s most alluring and victorious sports cars was shaped by master craftsmen at the Carrozzeria Scaglietti atelier. The 250 GT’s trophy cabinet is one of the most extensive in sports car history, having won a record number of victories in its GT Class.

Another example of rare beauty in the exhibition is the 1959 250 GT Cabriolet, built in limited numbers by Pinin Farina. Aimed at sophisticated clients who loved to frequent glamorous destinations on the Côte d'Azur and California, this elegant, open-topped Ferrari Gran Turismo offered balanced lines and a comfortable drive. It was seen at the world’s most exclusive events and played a starring role on the big screen in Hollywood films, and in the daily lives of leading actors and international jet-setters like Barbara Hutton.

In addition to the classic cars on display, visitors will also have the opportunity to admire unique artefacts such as an original “mascherone” from the 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial. At the time, to make cars in line with the designer’s vision, coachbuilders would create a reference template to determine the vehicle’s final silhouette. The metal sheets used – mainly aluminium at Ferrari – were shaped by hand, and “sewn” together. This beautiful piece of automotive art is testament to the extraordinary level of craftsmanship that flourished at Ferrari between the 1940s and the 1960s.

To mark its 75th anniversary, “Ferrari Forever” tells the story of a tradition of excellence that transcends time – one that will continue to innovate and evolve into the future. It will also serve as a reminder that every Ferrari has the innate potential to become a future classic.

The exhibition will be open to the public at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena from 12 March 2022 until 17 February 2023.