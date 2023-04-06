Timotej Andonovski, 16 September 1995, North Macedonia

Born on 16 September 1995, Timotej Andonovski first started sim racing in 2019, the Sebring 12 hours race hosted by S397 being the first major event he races on the rFactor2 platform and the rF2 Le Mans 24 Hours following the same year.

In 2021, he won some races in the Virtual Endurance Championship and in the GT Pro Season 4 series. He was also part of a team that one races in the LMGTE category of the 2021/2022 Le Mans Virtual Series. He repeated that success the following year in the same championship, also impressing with a win in the Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual, and finishing 2nd overall in the Le Mans Virtual Series championship.

Off the back of these endurance wins in recent years, Timotej is now ready to start a new chapter of his career with the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.