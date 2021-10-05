    On Tuesday September 2nd, 2014 The official Ferrari Owners’ Club [FOC] Lebanon Chapter, had their first elections nominating the Board of Administration. On June 5th, 2014 the club was announced. The Club mission is to promote Ferrari in Lebanon, by visiting different places by morning rides, charity events, gala dinner, a visit to Ferrari Italy and be part of the annual Finali Mondiali. The Club’s mission is to promote Ferrari and to attract as many passionate along. With our 40 members today, we are hoping to grow bigger.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club Lebanon
    Foundation: 05 June 2014
    Number of members: 40
    Address: Ferrari Showroom, Dora Seaside Road, Beirut - Lebanon
    Phone: +961 76 661 616
    E-mail: admin@ferrariownersclublebanon.com

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Patrick Abou Chacra
    Vice PresidentPierre Ain Malak 
    Treasurer: Assaad Abou Rached
    Office Manager: Karen Murr
    SecretaryHussein Nasrallah
    Web and Communication ManagerKaren Murr