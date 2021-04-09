Logo

    28 - 30 May 2021

    BRNO

    Sport Tour
    A circuit among the enchanting gardens and castles of Moravia
    Known as the “front-door” of Moravia, Brno is love at first sight. A fortress on the top-hill, the gothic cathedral, an historical city center of colorful palaces and a troubled history are just what you need to plunge into a magical atmosphere. Perfect postcard where the young Mozart played the piano and where strolling around is quiet, like in a world frozen in time: the capital of Moravia lets its guests experience the calm of its region, full of castles, vineyards and gardens.
    Located in the historical center of Brno, the Grandezza Hotel Luxury Palace dominates the baroque Pamas fountain, in one of the most valuable squares of the city. Built in the early 20th century it conserves its hand-painted glass ceiling in the lobby along with topclass modern services and an excellent gastronomic experience. Make your ordinary trip an enjoyable experience.

    PROGRAMME

    FRIDAY

    9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Bouzov Castle
    This romantic castle gem of Central Moravia opens its doors in exclusive for Ferrari guests. Set of movies and Czech fairytales, Bouzov Castle is the home of the Teutonic Knights and it will take you back into past times while strolling around this magical region.

    12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH - Resort Sobotin
    Suggestive lunch in this romantic and unique fairytale place, set in the middle of exquisite nature in the foothills of Jesenìky mountains, for an experience of luxury and unforgettable landscapes.

    15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER

    SATURDAY

    9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER

    SUNDAY

    9.30 - 10.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
    10.30 - 13.30 TRACK ACTIVITY
    13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH AT VIP PASSIONE FERRARI HOSPITALITY at Automotodrom
    You will have lunch at Automotodrom Brno racetrack in the VIP Passione Ferrari hospitality.

    15.00 - 17.30 TRACK ACTIVITY

