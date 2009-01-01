At Ferrari Financial Services UK, we share that passion and stand committed to help our clients grow and enhance their collections. No one understands a Ferrari client’s unique perspective better than the company that designed these iconic sports cars.

Ferrari Select is an exclusive offer for Ferrari owners interested in utilizing the equity in their collection; whether the goal is to acquire additional cars or to simply provide liquidity for other ventures. Facilities start at £500,000.00 GBP and will extend to a maximum contingent upon the value of the collection being considered.

For more information please contact Steven McLaren:

steven.mclaren@ferrari.com

Tel: 0044 (0) 7739035782