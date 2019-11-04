At first sight this car looks just like a slightly smaller version of the 250 Testa Rossa, but on closer inspection it becomes clear that the transparent air intake over the carburettors has six instead of 12 intake trumpets. The body is of a style very much in vogue in between 1958 and 1960 and in fact, it pops up again on the other sports model with a Dino engine, the 246 S. The two-litre version’s engine performed brilliantly and the car triumphed in its class over and over again before making way for the more powerful 246 model.

