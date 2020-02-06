The 65° V6, first built in 1956 and named in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s son, was to become a milestone
Its high performance helped Ferrari back to the top and gave rise to a new marque, the Dino, which became a major element in the manufacture not only of cars in the Maranello factory, but also in Fiats powered by a unit specially derived from this engine. This agreement permitted Ferrari to use the engine in F2, as regulations required the crankcase to be from a production model.
As the first car to use this unit was the F2 single seater that made its debut in 1957, the date of birth of the new engine is generally recognised as being that same year. As always happens, numerous variants of the original design were created, giving rise to new cars, whose origins are recalled in their names.
Engine
Type front, longitudinal 65° V6
Bore/stroke 70 x 64.5 mm
Unitary displacement 248.22 cc
Total displacement 1489.35 cc
Compression ratio 10 : 1
Maximum power 132 kW (180 hp) at 9000 rpm
Power per litre 121 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed three Weber 38 DCN carburettors
Lubrication wet sump
Clutchmulti-plate
Chassis
Frame tubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar