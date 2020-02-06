Barnard was asked to return to Ferrari and, of course, the old problems soon resurfaced – principally the length of time it took to develop 1994’s new 412 T1 single-seater



In the name of the new car, the 4 stood for the number of valves per cylinder while the 12 was for the number of cylinders and the T referred to the transverse gearbox with its six normal gears and one reverse. The gearbox casing was made by welding sheets of steel together. The wheel base was much longer and the front suspension, although familiar, was no longer attached to the body by ball-bearings but a flexible plate given the minimal movement of the suspension itself. The cockpit dimensions had already been increased to meet the 1995 regulations.



Thanks to this car, Ferrari returned to Grand Prix success after a long break. Victory came courtesy of Gerhard Berger at Hockenheim, a circuit where the 412 T1’s V12 finally managed to bridge the gap with its rivals. However, the year was marred by the tragic weekend at Imola in which Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger was killed in qualifying and Aryton Senna lost his life in the actual race. The FIA stepped in and imposed drastic rule changes both for the tracks themselves and the cars to improve safety. The Drivers’ title went to a talented young German named Michael Schumacher, who scorched past Damon Hill in the last race. Williams won the Constructors’ Championship and Ferrari came third with 71 points.