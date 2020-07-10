Honda were looking forward to the return of the Japanese Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar. They had one of the best engines at the time, in the Williams which had dominated the season, and also powered the competitive Lotus. Fighting for the title were Frank Williams pairing of Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell. Also in with a good shot at victory in the Grand Prix was Ayrton Senna, whose Lotus teammate Satoru Nakajima was the local favourite. Scuderia Ferrari had struggled during the season. From the start, the Maranello cars suffered breakdowns and problems, but halfway through the year they had started to improve.

All the Japanese fans wanted to see a duel between Piquet and Mansell for the world title. In Formula 1 however, twists and turns are the order of the day and that was proved in qualifying. Mansell, trying to beat Piquet’s time, went off track and crashed into the barriers. The Englishman bruised his spine which forced him to sit out the rest of the season. Piquet was therefore crowned world champion for the third time before the race even started.