Oliver was born on 8 May 2005 in Chelmsford, England.

He first tried karting at the age of eight in a club race, but very soon his abundant talent became clear. A year later he finished in the top 5 at the British Karting GP and took fourth place in the cadet class of the national championship.

In the following two seasons, Oliver won the Kartmasters British Grand Prix and was runner-up in the cadet class. In 2019, in Valencia, he won the Junior X30 class of the World Cup and then the European and World championships at Le Mans.

In 2020, he made his single-seater debut in the German and Italian Formula 4 championships with US Racing, immediately making an impression. In the first race at the Lausitzring, he qualified on the front row and then took his first win at Hockenheim in the eighth race in the category, eventually finishing the championship in seventh place. He also took a win in Italy, ending up tenth in the classification.

In 2021, he switched to the Van Amersfoort Racing team, winning both the Italian and German titles in style, taking 17 wins. He also won a round of the GB3 series and was put forward for the Ferrari Driver Academy Scouting World Finals by ACI Sport. He excelled and secured a place in the Academy. In 2022, he races in Formula 3 with Prema.