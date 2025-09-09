The 849 Testarossa’s internal combustion engine is the latest version of Ferrari’s multi-award-winning twin-turbo V8: it produces 830 cv, a 50 cv increase compared to the previous iteration, with a specific output of 208 cv/l. This achievement was made while maintaining the same displacement and completely revising the components.
ELECTRIC MOTORS AND HYBRID SYSTEM
The 849 Testarossa adopts a PHEV architecture derived from the SF90 Stradale, combining the V8 internal combustion engine with three electric motors for a total power of 220 cv. Two are located on the front axle and make up the RAC-e (electronic cornering set-up regulator) system which enables the 4WD system and torque vectoring to maximise traction and efficiency when exiting corners. The third electric motor, the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic), is positioned on the rear axle and derives directly from the Scuderia’s experience in Formula 1.
SOUND
The sound in the cockpit of the new top-of-the-range model is powerful and exciting. The 849 Testarossa also introduces a new sonic dimension: the new gear shift strategy, inherited from the SF90 XX Stradale, has been revised to generate an even more exciting sound during upshifts in press-on driving.
V8
ENGINE
<2.3 sec
0-100 KM/H
208 cv/l
SPECIFIC POWER OUTPUT
1050 cv
MAX POWER OUTPUT
DESIGNEDTOEXCEEDLIMITS
The 849 Testarossa has been developed with the aim of improving performance while maintaining a high level of driving pleasure.
THEBOLDESTFERRARIEVER
Historical and contemporary racing solutions led to significantly optimised thermal performance and increased downforce on the 849 Testarossa.
POINTINGTOTHEFUTURE
Unique, timeless lines inspired by 1970s Sports Prototypes
AssettoFiorano
This exclusive configuration has been developed to maximise the car’s dynamic and aerodynamic performance.