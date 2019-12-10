    The Ferrari 290 S was the first Ferrari sports car powered by a four overhead camshaft engine.

    Ferrari 290 S

    The 290 S was the first Ferrari sports car powered by a four overhead camshaft engine. Built by the team led by Vittorio Jano, the engine embodied a number of technical ideas incorporated on the F1 V8 engine recently inherited from Lancia. The 290 MM’s sturdy tubular chassis could take the new engine without modification, while the Barchetta body built by Scaglietti was designed taking into account new technical norms laid down by the FIA. The 290 S’s career, however, did not last long – it was replaced by the 315 S after just a few races.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke73 x 69.5mm
    • Unitary displacement290.88cc
    • Total displacement3490.61cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power243 kW (330 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre95hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, four coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coils springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2350mm
    • Front track1296mm
    • Rear track1310mm
    • Weight-
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-