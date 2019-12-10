    The big new Lampredi engine got its first outing in the Ferrari 275 S sports car at 3322 cc.

    The big new Lampredi engine got its first outing in the 275 S sports car at 3322 cc. Two models were built with Touring barchetta bodies and took part in the Mille Miglia held in April 1950. During the race, however, they both encountered transmission difficulties due to the very powerful engine they were mounted with. Nonetheless, the engine immediately showed its potential when it was next used in the single-seater for it had really been designed in the first place. In fact, it took Ascari home in fifth position in the Belgian Grand Prix on June 18 of the same year.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3322.34 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 199 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • 240 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke72 x 68mm
    • Unitary displacement276.86cc
    • Total displacement3322.34cc
    • Compression ratio8 : 1
    • Maximum power199 kW (270 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre81CV/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCF carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres5.50 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2420mm
    • Front track1270mm
    • Rear track1250mm
    • Weight850kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed240km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-